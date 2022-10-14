Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for management in Firozabad, and Etawah districts, an official statement said.

The six-member Central team to UP consists of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, . The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of being reported by the State," the ministry said.