Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts, an official statement said.
The six-member Central team to UP consists of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.
"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the State," the ministry said.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:24 IST
