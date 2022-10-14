JUST IN
Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
Wearing seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai from Nov 1
Justice Hemant Gupta has always been great asset to institution: CJI Lalit
Maoist links case: NIA moves SC against Bombay HC acquittal of GN Saibaba
90% of leadership positions in Indian media occupied by upper caste: Report
India-UK free trade agreement to miss Diwali deadline, says report
Touched at being called daughter of Assam, says President Murmu
CBI opposes ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case
SC upholds Delhi HC's order, refuses to entertain WhatsApp-Meta pleas
You are polluting minds of young generation: SC slams Ekta Kapoor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Wearing seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai from Nov 1
Business Standard

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

The team will collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts

Topics
Dengue cases | Dengue | Health Ministry

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

mosquito
Photo: Shutterstock

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts, an official statement said.

The six-member Central team to UP consists of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the State," the ministry said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dengue cases

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU