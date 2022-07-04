Heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India during next 4 days: IMD

-
The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, as widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe, the weather agency said.
A low-pressure area lies over north Odisha, adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD said.
Here is a breakdown of what each state can expect on the weather front on July 4, 2022.
Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings:
As there is a trough running from southwest Rajasthan to the west-central Arabian Sea, the following can happen for some states.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:
- Konkan & Goa from July 4 to 8
- Coastal Karnataka on July 4th and 5th
- Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 5-8
- Kerala and Mahe during July 4-6
- Chhattisgarh during July 4 to 6
- Vidarbha from July 5-7
- East Madhya Pradesh during July 5-8
- West Madhya Pradesh from July 6-8
- Odisha on July 4, 7 and 8th
- East Rajasthan on July 6-8
- Uttarakhand on July 5-8
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over:
- Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe, and Odisha during next five days
- Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during July 4-8
- North Interior Karnataka during July 5-8
- Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan during July 5-8
- Uttarakhand on July 4
- East Rajasthan on July 5
- Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and northwest Uttar Pradesh during July 6-8
Widespread rainfall with isolated isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lighting over:
Central India, in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Vidarbha during next five days
