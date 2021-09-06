Hetero's Tocira likely to bring down prices of Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Roche seeking fast approval of antibody cocktail in India to treat Covid
Hetero recalls a batch of its remdesivir brand Covifor after side effects
Cipla open to forge a partnership to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in India
Cipla launches Roche's Covid antibody cocktail in India for Rs 60k per dose
-
Hyderabad based Hetero has got the approval from India’s drug regulator to launch a generic or biosimilar version of Roche’s drug tocilizumab, a drug used widely in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.
While Hetero has not announced the prices of their drug yet, but once they launch, the prices of the generic version are expected to be relatively cheaper than Roche’s brand Actemra which sells for Rs 40,600 for a single dose. Each patient needs at least two doses.
Hetero said they got a restricted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) to launch biosimilar version of Tocilizumab.
The drug is expected to be launched this month under the brand Tocira. Actemra is imported and distributed by Cipla at the moment under a license from Roche.
Industry sources indicated that Cipla may now review the pricing of Actemra.
Tocilizumab is given to hospitalized adult Covid19 patients, who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non- invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
The EUA will enable doctors to substitute the generic Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19.
Tocira will be marketed by Hetero’s associate company Hetero Healthcare in India while Hetero’s biologics arm Hetero Biopharma will manufacture the drug at its dedicated biologics facility at Jadcherla in Hyderabad.
“We are pleased with the approval of Hetero’s Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to COVID care," said B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group.
"This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution,” Reddy added.
Hetero was also the first company to develop generic version of COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU