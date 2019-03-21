Holi 2019: Modi, Rahul, Bollywood celebs greet the world on Twitter

Leaders, politicians and celebrities sent out wishes to people across the country on Thursday.President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi," tweeted Kovind, who had also released a statement on Wednesday.

"The festival of colours, is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone's lives," Kovind said.

Naidu tweeted that Holi was a celebration of the victory of good over evil and a festival that expresses joy, camaraderie and conviviality.

Modi also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi and said that the festival of joy and gaiety would strengthen the colour of unity and goodwill.

Extending wishes, Rahul Gandhi said: "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi. I pray to God that this festival brings colours to your life."





actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.

Here's what they had to say:

Akshay Kumar: May this Holi add more colours to your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi and Navroz Mubarak as well.

Hrithik Roshan: May the spirit and colours of Holi fill you with happiness, peace and love. Happy Holi beautiful people.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: This Holi let us strive to paint a colourful world for everyone! Stay safe, enjoy responsibly!

Hema Malini: Happy Holi to all of you!

Emraan Hashmi: Wishing a very happy and colourful Holi to everyone!! And Navroz Mubarak to all my Parsi friends.

Madhur Bhandarkar: May God paint the canvas of our life with the colours of happiness, prosperity and peace. Wishing you all Happy Holi.

Amit Sadh: Happy Holi to everyone. Let these smiles and colours never fade away from our lives.

Esha Deol: Happy Holi

Arbaaz Khan: Happy Holi to all. Enjoy this colourful festival, spread love, happiness and unity.

Esha Gupta: Happy Holi.

Ronit Bose Roy: Happy Holi, lots of love and God Bless.

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Have a super day! Happy Holi.

Mallika Sherawat: Wishing my tweethearts a very happy Holi.





