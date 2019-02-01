Home is abroad: Why are well-settled Indians settling in Canada, Australia

Navraj Singh wants to buy a Range Rover. It’s a fair aspiration for a mechanical engineer whose first employer, Tata Consultancy Services, is valued at over $100 billion.

Except that the cheapest Range Rover costs over Rs 50 lakh and Singh is only three years into his career. Assuming his career graphs like some of his successful seniors in India, Singh estimates it would take at least five years for his annual salary to reach that figure. “Imagine Delhi’s traffic and its toxic air five years from now,” says Singh. The 28-year-old would rather buy a right-hand ...