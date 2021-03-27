Hope to launch Covovax vaccine by September, says Serum Institute CEO

-
Hope to launch Covovax vaccine by September and the trials have begun in India, said Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla on Saturday.
"Covovax trials finally began in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum," Poonawalla said in a tweet.
The vaccine has been tested against African and UK variants of coronavirus and has an overall efficacy of 89 per cent, hope to launch by September 2021, he said.
If rolled out, the vaccine will be the second from the company, the first being the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally in India by Serum.
US-based Novavax announced a final efficacy of 96.4 per cent against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original coronavirus strain in UK trials.
Novavax said that the vaccine offers 100 per cent protection against the severe disease and final analysis in UK trial confirms 96 per cent efficacy against original strain of Covid-19.
The vaccine also has confirmed efficacy against variants first found in UK and South Africa, even though its a bit lower.
Against the South Africa variant, the company says it has 55.4 per cent efficacy against predominant B.1.351 escape variant in HIV-negative participants.
