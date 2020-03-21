How a 20-yr-old in Bhopal is bringing nature closer to urban living spaces

City dwellers endure alarming levels of pollution in the concrete jungles they live in. They breathe in toxic air while living inside climate-controlled and airtight buildings, hardly getting any exposure to nature.

With such an arrangement, green spaces become a casualty despite their vital importance in ensuring people’s health and well-being. But what if someone helps you find a middle ground, paves the way for some greenery to surround you working around the challenges? That’s precisely what 20-year-old Zuber Mohammed from Bhopal is trying to do: Helping others opt ...