How a bunch of passionate riders is making a career out of motorcycling

Preetham Vallala, 19, started with cruisers in his early teens.

On his 18th birthday, his motorcycling enthusiast father, Vallala Yashodhar, bought him a BMW R 1200 GS, a sophisticated beast that belts out 125 horsepower with a peak torque of 125Nm and a top speed in excess of 200 kmph. Last year, they rode their shiny new motorcycle to the level one training of the BMW GS experience in Hyderabad, where Preetham met Shahnawaz Karim, a chief trainer at BMW Motorrad, who would teach the six-foot and growing young man how to tame his 240-kg birthday gift. “It almost feels like riding a ...