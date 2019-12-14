How a 19-year old's dream to chase stars is helping fuel other kids' hopes

If you’ve the passion to do something big, you’ll pursue it with all your might. Nineteen year old Aryan Mishra believes in this wholeheartedly. Son of a newspaper vendor, Mishra has achieved what many at his age might not dare to — From discovering an asteroid at 14 to setting up his venture at 18, and also being a TEDX speaker.

His love for the cosmos began in class 5. Often gazing at the night sky, he’d be keen to know in depth about the tiny white shining objects and beyond. His desire to buy a telescope and study astronomy didn’t really bode well with his ...