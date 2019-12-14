JUST IN
Assam govt employees announce cease work on Dec 18 against citizenship law
How a 19-year old's dream to chase stars is helping fuel other kids' hopes

A 19-year-old physics undergrad student has started a venture that helps schools set up their own astronomy labs, writes Sneha Bhattacharjee

Sneha Bhattacharjee 

If you’ve the passion to do something big, you’ll pursue it with all your might. Nineteen year old Aryan Mishra believes in this wholeheartedly. Son of a newspaper vendor, Mishra has achieved what many at his age might not dare to — From discovering an asteroid at 14 to setting up his venture at 18, and also being a TEDX speaker.

His love for the cosmos began in class 5. Often gazing at the night sky, he’d be keen to know in depth about the tiny white shining objects and beyond. His desire to buy a telescope and study astronomy didn’t really bode well with his ...

First Published: Sat, December 14 2019. 19:45 IST

