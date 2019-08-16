How Asia's largest liquor boutique, Tonique, plans to conquer the world

After a lifetime spent making mining and real estate deals, Hyderabad’s Anith Reddy realised it was time to face what he had long suspected: the city just didn’t have a place that offered him a choice of premium labels of liquor he or his friends wanted. “Our options for social gatherings and gifting were limited to common brands of liquor and alcohol, which is unfortunate because this is the city with one of the highest numbers of Rolls-Royces, BMWs and Mercedes,” says Reddy.

Taking matters into his own hands, Reddy opened Tonique, a luxury liquor boutique in ...