How BJP leveraged its pre-eminence again in NDA in times of pandemic

Until April 29, the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) clutched at a straw tossed by Nitin Gadkari, the road transport and highways minister. The JD(U), which has a coalition government in Bihar with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), faced a major predicament in dealing with the plight of the state’s people, who worked across the country principally as casual labourers but were left high and dry after the national lockdown.

There were also students grounded at academic hubs in Rajasthan and Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar’s neighbour, got the logistics in place and arranged buses ...