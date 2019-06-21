How Karan Oberoi became the poster boy of India's #MenToo 'movement'

What: Karan Oberoi, a 40-year-old television personality (he is part of a boy band as well), known for his performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003) and more recently, Amazon Video’s Inside Edge (2017), has been in the news for very different reasons. He was thrown into the limelight after leading a fairly obscure existence when a woman accused him of rape and blackmail.

She alleged that Oberoi raped her in 2017 after falsely promising marriage. On May 6 this year, Oberoi was arrested by the Oshiwara police in Mumbai and was granted bail on June 7. And, over the last few ...