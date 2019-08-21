I was not hiding, but seeking protection from the law: Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday claimed that he was not hiding but rather seeking protection from the law in the INX Media case, saying that he has not been accused of any offence and there was no chargesheet filed either by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the (CBI) before a competent court.

"Even FIR recorded by CBI does not accuse me of any wrongdoing. I have not been accused of any offence, nor anyone else including any member of my family. There is no chargesheet filed either by ED or CBI before a competent court. Lies are being spread by pathological liars," Chidambaram said while addressing media at the AICC headquarters.

"I spent last night preparing my papers. I was not running away from justice, but was engaged in pursuit of justice. I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty, most precious article of the Constitution is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I'm asked to choose between life and liberty, I will choose liberty," he added.