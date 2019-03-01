Pak to return IAF pilot, Sushma at IOC meet, more: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country



1. Pakistan to release Abhinandan

Pakistan will release the captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman today. Calling it a "peace gesture", Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a joint session of the Pakistan Assembly that the India-Pakistan situation should not "get out of hand" or otherwise Islamabad "will have to retaliate".

The announcement about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman -- taken prisoner a day earlier -- came hours after India demanded his release and ruled out talks on the issue, saying Pakistan cannot use this issue for a peace deal. Read on...

2. in Abu Dhabi to address OIC conclave today

External Affairs Minister on Friday reached Abu Dhabi to attend a conclave of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a Guest of Honour.

"Recognising India's engagement with the Islamic world. EAM arrives in Abu Dhabi for the Ministerial Meeting of India has been invited by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of UAE as the 'Guest of Honour'," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj will address the plenary of the two-day 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 57-member body. She has been invited by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to address the OIC meeting. Click HERE to read more.

3. NSE to launch Brent crude oil contract today

The Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch its crude oil futures contract today and has signed an agreement with ICIS, a leading global market information provider for the energy and petrochemical markets, to license its BFOE (Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk) market data. The NSE has worked closely with ICIS to design a robust system that brings international best practice to help customers to access global crude markets.

As part of the daily compilation of the index, the NSE is licensing ICIS BFOE assessment data, which is produced five times a day in accordance with established ICIS methodologies. Read more...

4. DBS to convert its India operations into wholly-owned subsidiary from March 1

Singaporean lender DBS is set to convert its India operations into a wholly-owned subsidiary from today, and the transition will have no impact on the services and benefits extended to existing customers.

The Asian bank, which presently operates 12 branches in the country as a franchise, will be incorporated locally as DBS Bank India Ltd on March 1, DBS sources said.

DBS, which was the first bank in India to launch digital-only operations as Digibank in 2016, has already received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the wholly-owned subsidiary. Read more...

5. IAF officer killed in J&K chopper crash to be cremated today

The cremation of Indian Air Force officer Pankaj Nauhar, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, will take place today.

His body was brought from Agra and kept in a military hospital on Thursday late evening. Read on...

6. and to continue Lok Sabha Election campaigns

Congress President will launch the campaign for the coming in Maharashtra with a mega rally in Dhule, a traditional party bastion today. He may also address a rally in Mumbai.

The rally will see the participation of UPA constituents including the Nationalist Congress Party, the PRP and other parties and their top leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Jogendra Kawade.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will visit the port city of Visakhapatnam today, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting. This is his second visit to Andhra Pradesh in less than 20 days. He addressed a public meeting in Guntur on February 10. BJP President will speak at India Today conclave 2019. Read on...