JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP cop who probed Akhlaq case dies in violence over 'cow slaughter'
Business Standard

IAS officer A N Jha is new Finance Secretary, succeeds Hasmukh Adhia

Ajay Narayan Jha, 59, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Manipur-Tripura cadre.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IAS officer A N Jha is new Finance Secretary, succeeds Hasmukh Adhia

Ajay Narayan Jha, secretary, expenditure, will be the country’s new Finance Secretary, a government order said Monday.

The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee cleared Jha's appointment after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), retired on November 30.

Jha, 59, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Manipur-Tripura cadre.

An alumnus of St Stephens College from where he passed with first class in Graduation and post graduation in History, Jha is a recipient of World Bank scholarship to pursue Masters in Economic Policy Management from McGill University in Canada.

He holds an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University.
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements