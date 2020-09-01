JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: SC verdict on AGR, moratorium on loan repayment and more
Business Standard

ICAI to set standards for forensic investigations and accounting

Will issue draft guidelines by December to invite public comments and also seek views of MCA, Sebi, RBI, CAG and various investigation agencies

Topics
ICAI | forensic auditor | Accounting

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

accounting services, legal services, indian business, judiciary, jurisdiction,law practitioner,Dinesh Kanabar,Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, charted accountant, N D Gupta,National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards , NACAS
ICAI said that these standards will also be useful to the law enforcement agencies, corporates, banks and other stakeholders | Illustration by Binay Sinha

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is planning to introduce standards for forensic accounting and investigation that entail quality benchmarks and procedures that would make the collection of evidence withstand a high level of legal scrutiny.

“There are a large number of investigations going on today and we find that many times forensic reports are not admissible in the court of law...This can be addressed by putting standard practices in place for such accounting which do not exist currently,” said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI.

ICAI will issue draft guidelines by end of December to invite public comments and seek views of MCA, Sebi, RBI, CAG and various investigation agencies as well.

In a press statement ICAI said that these standards would give ICAI members “a good overview of the forensics and investigations, how to undertake projects and assignments in these areas, how to conclude the work completed, and finally how to report findings to its stakeholders.”

“The project of developing (this) is an outcome of extensive discussions within the ICAI on the need for the CA community to curtail its dependence on overseas literature and Standards, and instead develop its own set of intellectual property along the lines of the government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Gupta added.

ICAI said that these standards will also be useful to the law enforcement agencies, corporates, banks and other stakeholders to appreciate the common practices and understand finer nuances of conducting forensic accounting and investigation engagements. “Forensic Accounting and Investigation Professionals will be able to contribute in judicial proceedings as experts.”

These standards, ICAI said, will be principle-based and stipulate certain basic but mandatory requirements to be fulfilled by members who undertake such assignments.
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU