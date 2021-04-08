'If eligible, get your shot,' says PM after getting Covid vaccine 2nd dose

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19, making the appeal after taking his second shot against the disease.
New agency ANI tweeted a photo of Modi taking the vaccine at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences over a month after he received his first shot.
"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," Modi tweeted and shared a link to the CoWin website, a portal to register for the vaccine.
The two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister are P Niveda, who had also given him the first shot, and Nisha Sharma, reported NDTV.com.
Niveda is from Puducherry and Ms Sharma from Punjab, said the website.
