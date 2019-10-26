IIM-C ends summer placements with 136 firms offering jobs to 480 students

has concluded summer placements for its 56th batch, consisting of 480 students pursuing the MBA programme, with 136 participating firms offering nearly 200 roles to the class of 2021.

Finance and consulting firms accounted for 43.2 per cent of the total offers. Several firms also opened international roles including Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Hexaware, said the statement from the institute.

Finance majors such as Brookfield, Macquarie, Gaja Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BPEA, Edelweiss, DE Shaw, Avendus participated in hiring interns.

Citibank (15), closely followed by Goldman Sachs (11), were the largest recruiters in the banking and finance sector. The sector also saw first-timers such as NIIF, Indigrid and White Oak Capital Management, among others.

The consulting sector attracted the highest number of offers with participation from McKinsey, Bain, BCG, ATK, KPMG, Mastercard and EY. BCG and Accenture Strategy were the largest recruiters, hiring 19 and 17 interns respectively.

Sales & marketing and the general management domain covered 35 per cent of the total pie. Students were also offered leadership roles by conglomerates like Mahindra & Mahindra, TAS, ABG, RPG, Godrej and RIL.

FMCG majors HUL, P&G, Nestle, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, AB InBev, Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Asian Paints, Dabur and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group also participated in the process. HUL was the largest recruiter in the sector with 12 offers.

Product management, operations and the e-commerce sector had 20 per cent of the total intern recruits. The institute said that this segment saw an exceptional rise in the number of hires from

Amazon and Microsoft were the major recruiters with 20 and 12 interns respectively. Other major firms include Adobe, Media.Net, Salesforce, Udaan, Cloudtail, Flipkart, Uber, Ola and Oyo.

Several new firms were added across the spectrum to cater to a larger batch size and provide multiple options to the students, said the institute. The number of participating firms grew by 13.33 per cent which included first timers like Puma, Emami, Cochlear, Atha Group, Valuelabs, Apparel Group.

Career Development & Placement Committee, Abhishek Goel, said, “The results this year speak volumes of our small team’s capabilities. The speed at which we are able to get about 500 internship offers is phenomenal and unprecedented. That we are able to do this by following due processes in a transparent manner is very satisfying.”