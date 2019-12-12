IIT-H sees 72% surge in international offers during Phase-1 of placements

After its older peers saw a rise in the number of international offers received by students, now the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has seen a 72 per cent surge in such offers in the first phase of the final placement process for 2019-20.

IIT-H students had bagged 38 international offers from 18 companies across three countries — the US, Japan and Taiwan — so far this year, compared with 22 offers from eight companies across two countries last year, said Pradeep Yemula, faculty in-charge (placements),

At the end of the first phase of the final placement process, saw 271 offers being extended by 96 companies, including 37 pre-placement offers (PPOs). Overall, 483 students registered for placements across departments for this year’s placements. According to the institute, most of the job offers were from information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sectors, with circuit branches crossing more than 80 per cent of placement during the first phase.

Top recruiters at in the first phase included Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto & TSMC.

Including the accepted PPOs, a total of 251 (single offers) students have already been placed at the end of the first phase of placements this year, against 239 (single offers), including 19 PPOs, last year.

"We have surpassed our last year’s record for two phases in the first phase itself. We had a surge in international offers, with 15 per cent of placed students securing offers abroad. Last year, nine per cent of the offers were international ones. The international research and academic collaborations of IIT-H are creating new opportunities for our students," Yemula added.