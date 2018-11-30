IIT placements see uptick in marquee firms, international offers

From marquee first time recruiters like Jaguar Land Rover, Alphonso Inc., and Ather Energy to international offers in USD, country's premier engineering colleges; the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs); are witnessing an uptick in placement offers this season.

The first phase of placement season at IITs, scheduled to start from 1 December, has attracted significantly higher number of recruiters compared to last year. At IIT Madras, for example, 326 companies have expressed interest to participate in the first phase of the placement process for BE students this year for 490 ...