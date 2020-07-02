IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for coastal districts of Karnataka

-
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a yellow alert for the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udipi districts for July 1, 2, 4 and 5 and an orange alert for June 3.
"North interior and south interior Karnataka are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next five days," CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru told ANI.
