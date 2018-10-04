IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath: Neither a 'neo-liberal' nor left-leaning

Hardline left wingers may call her 'neo liberal', but Gita Gopinath in her own words is a “trained technocrat and professional economist”, who is guiding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on economic policies, and will do so at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when she begins her two-year term as its chief economist in January.

A leading scholar in exchange rates, sovereign debt and capital flows, Gopinath has called her appointment “very exciting.” Raguram Rajan, the only other India-born chief economist at IMF, had once told Business ...