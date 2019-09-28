In memory of Marty Weitzman, a man intolerant of humbug and pomposity

In the midst of the hullabaloo around the United Nations Climate Action Summit I kept on remembering my friend Marty Weitzman, one of the great environmental economists, who passed away a few weeks back. I first met Marty around the time I started teaching at MIT many decades back.

The first thing that struck me about him was his accent — it sounded like a deep New York street drawl, which at first I had some difficulty in following. (I don’t know if his early years in a New York orphanage was responsible for this. His mother died when he was one-year old, and his father ...