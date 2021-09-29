MoD raises income limit of disabled dependents for family pension

The Ministry of Defence has enhanced the income criteria for grant of family to deceased pensioners' children or siblings with a permanent mental or physical disability.

Such dependents will be eligible for life-long family if “their overall income from sources other than family remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate, i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant or pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon,” a statement from the ministry said.

As of now, such dependents are eligible “if their overall monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than ₹9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon.”

The financial benefit in such cases will come into effect from February 8, 2021.