iNCOVACC: All you need to know about world's first intranasal Covid vaccine

India launched its first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine named iNCOVACC, on Thursday, January 26. Manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the intranasal vaccine was launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on India's 74th Republic Day.

The vaccine has been approved for use as a primary as well as a heterologous (mix-and-match) booster dose in India.

Here's everything you need to know about India's first intranasal vaccine for coronavirus:

What is iNCOVACC?

iNCOVACC (BBV154) is India's first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, and can be used for easy and painless immunisation against . According to its manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC blocks both infection and transmission of by stimulating a broad immune response.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the vaccine for limited emergency use as a heterologous booster dose in adults in November last year.

The launch of iNCOVACC comes alongside increased concerns of a new variant, BF.7. that has led to a surge of Covid cases in China and may spread in India.

"The launch of Incovacc is an important milestone under Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts; today, India contributes 65 per cent of the vaccines for the world," Mandaviya said at the vaccine's launch on Thursday.

What is the price of iNCOVACC ?

The intranasal Covid vaccine was initially to be administered at private hospitals only. However, later announced that iNCOVACC has been priced at Rs 325 for national and state governments, while for private hospitals and institutions, it is available at Rs 800 per dose. The intranasal vaccine is now also available on CoWIN, says its manufacturer .

It should be noted that iNCOVACC does not require syringes, alcohol wipes, bandage, etc, thus saving the costs related to procurement, distribution, storage, and biomedical waste disposal.