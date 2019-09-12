India-China border tensions flare up as soldiers scuffle in Ladakh: Report

Tensions at the border between India and China flared up again on Wednesday after a prolonged confrontation between the troops of both countries in eastern Ladakh, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

Sources told the daily that the face-off began soon after dawn on Wednesday on the northern bank of the 134-km-long Pangong Tso -- 'Tso' means lake -- two-thirds of which is controlled by China.

The tensions flared up even as the is all set to hold a major exercise to test its new integrated battle groups (IBGs) in Arunachal Pradesh in October, added the report.

An unnamed source told ToI that soldiers were on a patrol when People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers confronted them. According to the source, the PLA soldiers "strongly objected" to the presence of the Indian soldiers in the area. The source added that this led to a scuffle between the soldiers of the two countries, with both sides sending in some reinforcements to the area. "The face-off was in progress at the site till the evening,” the source told the daily.

In its response to the paper, the said that delegation-level talks, led by brigadier-rank officers, had been "agreed to by the two sides" in accordance with the established bilateral mechanism to defuse such tensions. "Such incidents often take place due to differing perceptions of where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) actually lies... they are usually resolved through border personnel meetings, flag meetings and the like," an unnamed officer told ToI.