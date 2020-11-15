India Coronavirus Dispatch: Child marriages up in Orissa amid pandemic

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
Covid-19: 8% super-spreaders account for 60% new infections, says study
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Stanford study on infections from Trump rallies
Global markets can retest March lows if infections surge: Christopher Wood
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Bengal docs warn of Covid-dengue co-infections
-
Child marriages were on the decline in Odisha. Then, the pandemic struck
The months-long lockdown starting March 24 to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic ended up devastating the livelihoods and income of the poor. The economy has not recovered to the pre-pandemic levels even after the lockdown was lifted. Besides economic hardship, the poor have been left feeling socially and psychologically vulnerable, which seems to have triggered a rush to get their children below 18, especially girls, married, say activists in Odisha. Read more here
The public must be aware of the Covid-19 vaccine’s limitations
There is euphoria following the pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s press release on November 9 that on a review of preliminary results, its vaccine candidate was found to be “more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19” among trial participants. The announcement was widely criticised for being misleading, while a number of other companies rushed to announce that their trial results were due shortly.
Over this clamour of claims and counterclaims, scientists have pointed out limitations in the way in which vaccine candidates are being tested, which requires a more sober appraisal. The urgent need for a vaccine against Covid-19 may lead to the use of vaccines of limited value and less than ideal information on their safety. The people must understand these constraints. They must also be assured that the vaccine will be rolled out with all the necessary precautions for follow-ups and the investigation of possible vaccine-related injuries. Read more here
EXPLAINED: Why is Covid-19 surging in Delhi eight months after the pandemic started?
Delhi’s huge third surge in Covid-19 cases – and deaths – reminds us that there are few certainties when it comes to epidemics caused by the coronavirus. With cases rising steeply eight months after the disease reached the city, it serves as a warning that a long harsh epidemic is no guarantee of light at the end of the tunnel. Moreover, fatalities are not lower this time round – the data suggests those infected are increasingly at risk of dying.
What has been driving surge after surge, and what could break this cycle? How has the disease impacted different areas, different age-groups, and people living in different kinds of housing? Find out here
Insomnia, dementia, anxiety most common among those infected by Covid-19: Lancet study
Nearly one-fifth, or 18 in every 100 patients, presented with a psychiatric diagnosis within 14 to 90 days of their Covid-19 infection. This is among the key findings of an Oxford University study published in Lancet on 62,354 people with Covid-19. In fact, instances of Covid-associated psychiatric problems were higher than other respiratory tract infections, influenza, fracture, or skin infections.
The study found that insomnia, dementia, and anxiety disorder were most common among people infected by the coronavirus. Dementia hit harder if a person was aged above 65 years. Read more here
Which States Have Banned Firecrackers? What If You Flout Rules?
Worsening air pollution, especially in northern parts of India, coupled with increasing cases of Covid-19, has forced state governments to impose a ban on firecrackers – in light of a host of festivals, including Diwali, Kali Puja, and Chhat Puja. Preliminary and isolated studies from different parts of the world have signalled a proportionate relationship between polluted air and Covid-19 severity.
So, which states have completely banned firecrackers? Will the ban actually help reduce pollution? Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU