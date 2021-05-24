India Coronavirus Dispatch: Fatalities cross 300,000-mark, recoveries surge

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
Fatalities cross the grim milestone of 300,000
India reported 222,315 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 26.7 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 4,454 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 303,720. The active caseload is at 2.7 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 23.7 million. As many as 196 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 942,722 were given on Sunday. Read more
B.1.617 variant, first detected in India, found in 65% of samples sequenced
India's health minister Harsh Vardhan said the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, which has been identified as "variant of concern" by the World Health organization (WHO), has become the dominant one in the country, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. "When we talk about genome sequencing, over 25,739 samples have been sequenced by INSACOG and 9,508 were found with variants of concern. Out of these, B.1.617 variant was found in almost 65 per cent of the samples making it one of the most common variants," said Vardhan. Read more
EXPLAINED: How the home-testing kit works
Every Covid home-testing kit comes with instructions and a biohazard bag that needs to be safely disposed of after testing, an explainer in The Indian Express said. The testing method is a nasal swab, but not the deep nasopharyngeal swab. The kit is supposed to provide results in 15 minutes. People who test positive are recommended to isolate immediately and contact the local municipal bodies and their healthcare provider. Individuals who test positive may be considered as true positives, and no-repeat testing is required. Read more
India late to the table in buying vaccines from international markets: Top virologist
Unlike other nations, the Indian administration delayed purchasing vaccines in bulk from international markets and now may have few options left on the table, virologist Gagandeep Kang told NDTV.
Kang is a top virologist who is also a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on medical oxygen. Kang's comments come at a time when several states are floating global tenders for vaccine supply. Vaccine centres in many states have shut down amid a shortage of shots. "The rest of the world has been buying vaccines at risk for a year, so what's the supply that is available in the market for us to go now and say we want to buy vaccines?" she said. Read more
Structural details of how variants escape immune response: Study
The novel coronavirus variants that are spreading fast carry mutations that allow the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by inoculation, an explainer in The Indian Express said. A new study has found key details of the working of these escape mutations. The research, published in the journal Science, used structural biology techniques to map at high resolution how important classes of neutralising antibodies bind to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain—and how the process is disrupted by mutations found in new variants first detected in Brazil (P.1), the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.135.1) and India (B.1.617). Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU