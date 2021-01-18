India Coronavirus Dispatch: Vaccine cos to make profits despite low prices

SII, Bharat Biotech likely to make profits despite low prices: Industry experts

The two vaccine manufacturers that have received emergency approval for their Covid-19 inoculants—Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech—are expected to see profits despite the low prices at which the vaccine are being sold to the government, according to a report in ThePrint.

As the two firms did not have to incur significant costs in research and development, they will be able to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins of about 40%, industry experts told ThePrint. As there are no distribution and marketing costs in the initial stages, the firms could see steady profits while keeping the prices low. India aims to vaccinate 30 million health workers initially. The government has placed orders for 60 million doses as each person requires two doses. Read more here

A look at what Covaxin's consent form says

People who are administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have to fill out a consent form as the vaccine has been approved in "clinical trial mode". Here is what the consent form states, according to a report in The Quint.

The form says that the clinical trials for Covaxin have shown the ability to produce antibodies against Covid-19 in Phases 1 and 2. But, since Phase 3 is not complete yet, it is important to appreciate that Covid-19 precautions need to be followed after receiving the vaccine.

Medically recognised standard care in government-authorised hospitals will be provided in case of adverse or serious adverse events. The compensation for serious adverse events will be paid by Bharat Biotech if the event is causally related to the vaccine, the report said citing the consent form. Read more here

Who should not get vaccinated?

As India began an unprecedented vaccination drive on Saturday to combat Covid-19, a report in The Quint breaks down the Centre's factsheet on eligibility for Covaxin and Covishield.

The people who are not eligible for the vaccines include those below the age of 18 years, pregnant and lactating mothers, those with allergies (to vaccines, pharmaceutical products, notable food allergies), and anyone who has had an adverse reaction to a Covid-19 vaccine earlier, according to the report. The people who are temporarily not eligible for the vaccines include those who are showing active symptoms of Covid-19, acutely unwell and hospitalised patients, covid-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-Cov-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.

The vaccine should be given with “caution” to persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder, according to the report. The factsheet also said the vaccines are not interchangeable. The second dose of the same vaccines as the first dose. Read more here

Factors such as genetics, mental health could influence vaccine efficacy

Vaccine efficacy could be influenced by environmental factors such as a person's genetics, physical and mental health, new research has revealed, according to a report in ThePrint. The research was published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.

While, most Covid-19 vaccine candidates in circulation claim to be 95 per cent effective, psychological and behavioural factors could lengthen the amount of time taken to develop immunity against coronavirus, the report said. Read more here (https://theprint.in/health/mental-health-issues-like-depression-stress-could-make-covid-vaccines-less-effective-report/586121/)

Covid-19 pauses mobile-first trend, revives PC demand

The global PC industry had the best year in 2020 in over five years, thanks to hundreds of millions of people working from home around the world due to the pandemic, including in India, according to data firm Statista.

Global PC shipments jumped 10.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total shipments amounted to 275 million for the past 12 months, up from 263 million in 2019, the report said citing estimates from Gartner.

The pandemic reversed the mobile-first trend that had been gaining steam until before the pandemic struck. As consumers, including younger children, are relying on PCs as an essential device for work, school, and at-home entertainment the industry has revived, according to Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner. Read more here