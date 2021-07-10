India Coronavirus Dispatch: What is a booster shot?

Over 42,500 fresh cases reported

India reported 42,766 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to about 30.8 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 1,206 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 407,145. The active caseload is at 455,033, while the total recoveries have surged to 29.9 million. As many as 37.2 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 3 million were given on Friday. Read more



What is a booster shot?

A booster shot is a way to strengthen the immune system against a particular pathogen, an explainer in The Indian Express said. It may be identical to the original vaccine, in which case the goal is to raise the amount of protection by generating more antibodies. Researchers can also alter what goes into the booster to offer protection from a new variant — a version of the virus that’s mutated significantly from the original version you were vaccinated against, the explainer said. Read more

Tripura sent 151 samples for Covid testing. More than half found positive for Delta plus

More than half of the samples sent for genome sequencing by Tripura have turned out positive for the Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The variant is feared to potentially drive a third wave of Covid in the country. Of the 151 total samples that were sent for testing, as many as 90 came back positive for the Delta plus strain. "It is a matter of concern," said Dr Deep Debbarma, a Covid-19 nodal officer in Tripura. Read more

Negative Covid report must for tourists flocking to Mussoorie

The Uttarakhand administration has made a negative RT-PCR test mandatory for those entering Mussoorie from outside the state after reports of large-scale violation of appropriate norms, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The local administration said the travellers would be required to make an online booking of their accommodation in Mussoorie after getting negative reports of RT-PCR tests. Those without a Covid-19 negative report would be denied entry beyond Kolhukhet. Read more





Treatment of non-Covid patients takes a hit during the pandemic, finds study

A study by Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has quantified the impact of Covid being at the centre of focus on non-Covid treatments, a report in The Indian Express said. Researchers observed a reduction of more than 80 per cent in both outpatient attendance and surgical work compared to the year before. The study looked at 677,237 cases at the hospital in two years, the year of Covid and one year before. It revealed that new and follow-up cases dropped by 57.65% in the Covid year. Outpatient cases attendance dropped by 89% and surgical work dropped by 80%, the report said. Read more