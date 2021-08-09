India Covid Dispatch: Zydus Cadila's vaccine may get the nod soon

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
People show enthusiasm, queue up for vaccination at Tamil Nadu hospitals
-
About 35,500 fresh cases reported
India reported 35,499 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 31.9 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 447 more deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 428,309. The active caseload is at 402,188, while the total recoveries have surged to 31.1 million. As many as 508 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.6 million were given on Sunday. Read more
Nearly 28% people in TN above 60 yrs show vaccine hesitancy: study
A new study by the Tamil Nadu government has found that vaccine hesitancy was prevalent among 27.6 per cent of people aged above 60 years while the same was present in 16.9 per cent between the age group of 18 and 44 years, PTI reported. As many as 18.2 per cent of people between the age group of 45 and 59 years were also hesitant to receive the jabs, the survey conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in July across Tamil Nadu, said. Read more
Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine likely to get emergency approval by this week: report
Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine is expected to get approval for emergency use in India by this week, ANI reported. If approved, it will be the country's second indigenous vaccine after Covaxin. Overall it will be the sixth vaccine approved by India to inoculate its 1.3 billion population. Apart from Covaxin, the country is using Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, the Russian-made Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine in the nationwide inoculation drive, the report said. Read more
Pune: Doctors report spike in cases of Covid recoveries with heart problems
Doctors in Pune are reporting recovered Covid patients who are encountering heart problems, such as chest pains, sudden palpitations, heart-attacks, heart-swelling, heart failure, low pump capacity, blood clotting, and arrhythmia, a report in Hindustan Times said. Cases of heart attack or heart failure in Covid recovered patients within three months of recovery are rising, doctors said. Experts have often found that although Covid-19 is primarily a lung infection, it is known to leave an impact on other organs as well, including the cardiac system. Read more
Fully vaccinated people can travel in Mumbai local trains from Aug 15
From Aug 15, people who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of a Covid vaccine will be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban local trains, a report in The Indian Express said citing the Maharashtra government. Mumbai has fully vaccinated 1.9 million people, most of whom are entirely dependent on public transportation. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel on local trains, the report said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU