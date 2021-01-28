India fastest to vaccinate 1 million in first 6 days: Health ministry data

-
With more than 2.5 million health workers vaccinated so far, 11 states have given the first jab to over 35 per cent of its healthcare workforce and another six have achieved about 20 per cent or less vaccine coverage, health ministry data showed.
India is the fastest in the world to reach one million vaccinations within the first six days — US took 10 days and Germany 20.
While Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have administered the first dose to almost 21 per cent of healthcare workers, states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand have managed less than 16 per cent coverage. Lakshadweep has vaccinated more than 83 per cent of its healthcare workforce, while Odisha and Haryana have achieved over 50 per cent coverage.
“We are in constant touch with the states that require improvement on ways to increase their vaccination count. Some of these are big states with more health workers,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, health ministry.
Bhushan was responding to a query regarding Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Majumdar-Shaw’s tweet that read: “We need to vaccinate 2m per day and unless private hospitals start vaccinating the general population we will struggle to keep pace with vaccine production which far outweighs utilisation.”
As on January 26, the US had given 23.54 million doses, highest in the world, followed by the UK (7.64 million).
