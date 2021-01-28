JUST IN
India fastest to vaccinate 1 million in first 6 days: Health ministry data

US took 10 days and Germany 20

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday.

With more than 2.5 million health workers vaccinated so far, 11 states have given the first jab to over 35 per cent of its healthcare workforce and another six have achieved about 20 per cent or less vaccine coverage, health ministry data showed.

India is the fastest in the world to reach one million vaccinations within the first six days — US took 10 days and Germany 20.

While Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have administered the first dose to almost 21 per cent of healthcare workers, states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand have managed less than 16 per cent coverage. Lakshadweep has vaccinated more than 83 per cent of its healthcare workforce, while Odisha and Haryana have achieved over 50 per cent coverage.

“We are in constant touch with the states that require improvement on ways to increase their vaccination count. Some of these are big states with more health workers,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, health ministry.

Bhushan was responding to a query regarding Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Majumdar-Shaw’s tweet that read: “We need to vaccinate 2m per day and unless private hospitals start vaccinating the general population we will struggle to keep pace with vaccine production which far outweighs utilisation.”


As on January 26, the US had given 23.54 million doses, highest in the world, followed by the UK (7.64 million).

For those on blood thinners

Ahead of vaccinating those aged over 50 and with comorbidities, the makers of Covishield and Covaxin have written to the drugs regulator asking for a change in the advisory that those on blood thinners should not take the vaccine. “The relative contraindications regarding the blood thinners are mentioned in both the vaccines and we have written to the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to change this point in the fact sheet,” Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said.

Bhargava said there was no reason to worry for those who are on anti-platelets blood thinner such as Aspirin. For patients who are on anticoagulants such as Heparin, the only concern is that their tendency to bleed is higher and that they may experience swelling on the injection site. He said in these cases, the medication can be stopped two days before the vaccine is given. “This will be rectified in the fact sheet very soon as soon as the regulator gives the approval,” Bhargava added.

First Published: Thu, January 28 2021. 22:36 IST

