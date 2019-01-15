India improves score at Times' 2019 university rankings; now 25 in top 200

India has increased its representation in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) University Rankings 2019, with 49 institutes making it to the list as compared to 42 last year. Of these, 25 were among the top 200 as against 17 last year.

The India group in the ranking was again led by the Indian Institute of Science- Bangalore (IISc) whose position was at No. 14, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay at 27th position.

The 2019 ranking comprised of 442 institutes as against 378 last year.

According to Ellie Bothwell, Global Rankings Editor for THE, showed immense potential not only at the emerging stage, but at global levels also. However, Bothwell added that while India was progressing, other economies that previously lagged behind — such as Egypt and Malaysia — were advancing at a much faster rate.

continued to lag behind the global average, especially among in terms of international outlook, said Bothwell.

“In this year’s table, India’s institutions performed well in teaching. However, they are significantly behind the global average in terms of international outlook. Strengthening this will further elevate the nation’s global reputation for higher education, encourage important research collaborations and help attract international students,” Bothwell added.

Savitribai Phule Pune University showed vast improvement as it climbed 87 places to secure 93rd position alongside the Autonomous University of Mexico, with a rise in its research score, and a significant rise to its citations (research influence) score.

IIT-Roorkee, which made it to the top 40 for the first time, scaled 21 places to secure the 35th position. Its ranking enhanced on the back of improvements in its research in terms of volume, income and reputation and industry income in the form of knowledge transfer.

Among the highest-ranking new entrants this year from India included IIT-Indore at 61st position and the Mysore-based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at 64th rank.

Both Banaras Hindu University and Amrita University, previously ranked in 201-250 band and at 195th position, respectively, made it to the top 150 this time. Further, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, and IIT-Hyderabad featured for the first time in the top 150.

Meanwhile, mainland China remained the most represented nation in the annual listing, with 72 institutions in total. The nation claimed four of the table’s top-five positions.

Tsinghua University surpassed Peking University as this year’s top institution overall.