Shinzo Abe postpones Guwahati visit for summit amid protests in Northeast

Japanse PM Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe
India announced on Friday that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed.

Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi.


Guwahati is witnessing massive protest over the new Citizenship law.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 15:06 IST

