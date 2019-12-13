Shinzo Abe postpones Guwahati visit for summit amid protests in Northeast

-
ALSO READ
Japan PM may cancel India trip as violence erupts at summit venue Guwahati
From Jammu to Assam to Chennai: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill
Citizenship Bill cleared by Rajya Sabha with 125 ayes after a 9-hour debate
Citizenship Bill protests HIGHLIGHTS: Two die in Guwahati in police fire
Citizenship Bill protests LIVE: Curfew relaxed in Meghalaya and Assam
-
India announced on Friday that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed.
Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi.
With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 13, 2019
Guwahati is witnessing massive protest over the new Citizenship law.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU