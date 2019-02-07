India jumps eight places to 36th spot in US Chamber's global IP index

India maintained its upward trajectory in US Chamber of Commerce's latest international Intellectual Property (IP) index ranking, jumping eight places to move up to 36th position among 50 economies.

The improvement in India’s performance reflected important reforms implemented by Indian policymakers toward building and sustaining an innovation ecosystem for domestic entrepreneurs and foreign investors alike, the report by the (GIPC) said.

“India’s performance on the Index finely captures the government of India’s incremental, consistent initiatives over time to improve the country’s IP ecosystem, guided by the vision of the 2016 IP Policy,” said Patrick Kilbride, senior vice president, GIPC.

India’s overall score in the seventh edition of the index has increased substantially to 16.22 (out of the maximum score of 45) as against 12.03 (out of 40) in the sixth edition. The latest report, “Inspiring Tomorrow”, analyses the IP climate in 50 world economies based on 45 indicators critical to an innovation-led economy.

Kilbride said the improvement in India’s performance was a result of specific reforms, including its accession to the WIPO Internet Treaties, the agreement to initiate a Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) with international patent offices, a dedicated set of IP incentives for small business, and administrative reforms to address the patent backlog.

“All of these enhance India’s competitiveness in R&D-intensive industries,” he said.

Patting the Modi government for its pro-IP policies, a GIPC release said these initiatives have the potential to transform the government’s programmes such as “Accelerating Growth for New India Innovations,” “Startup India,” and “Digital India” to economic reality.

“It presents an objective, data-driven view of competitiveness in a global market, based on criteria used by the business community when determining where to invest,” the release said.

Despite India’s improved show in this year’s Index though, the report noted that there were still substantial challenges regarding the country’s patenting and IP enforcement environment. These included barriers to licensing and technology transfer, strict registration requirements, a limited framework for the protection of biopharmaceutical IP rights, patentability requirements outside international standards, among others.

Commenting on the enforcement environment the report noted that rights holders continue to face challenges in enforcing their IP rights in India. “India has high rates of substandard and counterfeit medicines, online and physical piracy, and counterfeiting. One area of growing concern has been the long pendency times in the Indian court system,” the report added.