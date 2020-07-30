Covid-19 Factoid: India's count for recovered cases nears 1-million mark

The global confirmed case count currently is over 17 million. The global death toll is at 668,391, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at over 150,000. There have been 10 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.5 million cases, the third-highest in the world. Of this, nearly 1 million cases, or 64.5 per cent, have now recovered. Over 500,000 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India crosses 1.5 million cases-mark, adds 300,000 cases in six days

India is seeing a surge in new cases addition, recording over 45,000 cases daily for seven days in a row. The total case tally has now crossed over 1.5 million-mark and it just took six days to add the latest 300,000 cases in the country, as compared to 12 days taken to add the previous set of 300,000 cases.





#2. Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a continuous rise in the new cases

The current case tally in UP stands at nearly 74,000. The state has added over 3,000 new cases each for three straight days. The state was adding sub-1,000 new cases daily for the most part of July month before witnessing the spike.



#3. Recoveries nearing 1 million-mark in India

The total number of recoveries in India is nearing 1 million-mark. The daily recoveries have been witnessing a spike, recording over 30,000 daily recoveries in the last six days. India’s case tally currently stands at 1.5 million, of which, 64.5 per cent or 988,026 cases have recovered from the virus.



