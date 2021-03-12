India racing to outpace any surge in Covid-19 cases via inoculation drive

Over a year into the pandemic and just about two months into the vaccination drive, India is racing to outpace any surge in Covid cases through the nationwide inoculation drive. Second only to the US, India has administered more than 25 million doses, so far. But for a country the size of India, the pace of vaccination has to pick up significantly to cover a large chunk of population in a short span of time.

Over 6.7 million people over 60 and 45 years of age with comorbidities have received their first dose. The target group is of around 270 million. The health ministry has said the ...