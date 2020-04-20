India rejects Imran Khan's allegations of discrimination against Muslims

The government has slammed Pakistani leadership after accused India of targeting Muslims during pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs.

In a tweet, Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the crisis. "The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt," he wrote.

"Instead of concentrating on fighting Covid-19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," the MEA spokesperson said while responding to media queries on Khan's remarks.

"On the subject of minorities, they (Pakistani leadership) would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against," Srivastava said.