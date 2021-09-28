India reports smallest rise in Covid-19 deaths since mid-March

-
-
India reported 179 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.
Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
