JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Reducing cyclone impacts: Double benefits of climate protection
Business Standard

India reports smallest rise in Covid-19 deaths since mid-March

Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Reuters 

A family member during mass cremation of Covid-19 victims and others takes place at Gazipur Crematorium, in New Delhi, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
File photo: A family member during mass cremation of Covid-19 victims and others takes place at Gazipur Crematorium, in New Delhi, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

India reported 179 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.

Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 28 2021. 09:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU