India's air traffic may grow annually by average 7% till 2040: Boeing

-
ALSO READ
Why the rupee at 80 against the US dollar may not be bad news?
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
Neighbours, Russia can help convert 16.38% of India's trade into rupees
Catch 22: Airlines want a 15% hike in airfares but fear a drop in traffic
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
-
Boeing on Thursday said the country’s air traffic will grow by an average of seven per cent per year till 2040 even as the country’s carriers face challenges like high fuel prices, rupee depreciation and low fares.
The aircraft manufacturer’s India president Salil Gupte said that while India’s air traffic will grow 6.9 per cent till 2040, the south-east Asian market will grow at an average annual rate of 5.5 per cent.
The Chinese, African and the Latin American market will grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 per cent, 5.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent till 2040, he added.
Gupte said that India has the lowest average fares in the world for similar distances.
They also said that 70 per cent of the airline’s operational costs is priced in foreign currency.
Gupte said that India has nearly 23 million people travelling on trains every day and even if one per cent of them shifts towards aviation, the air traffic will double.
India’s air cargo market has “massive untapped potential”, he said.
Boeing is always looking into the possibility of increasing raw material supplies from India, Gupte said.
"We have been working to try to enhance raw material supplies from India so that is going to be critical for indigenisation, both in defence and civil aerospace manufacturing space," he said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 20:21 IST