India's Covid-19 tally nears 5 mn with one-fifth of total cases active

With cases reaching almost 5 million mark and deaths crossing at over 80,000, is closing the gap with the US which has over 6.5 million cases, the highest in the world even as its race for covid vaccine is gathering pace.

took six months to reach the first million covid cases and it has gone from four to 4.9 million in 11 days.

Amongst three ongoing clinical trials for vaccine in India, Zydus Cadilla and have completed the recruitments for the phase two trial while Serum Institute is expecting clearance to start the phase three trial across 14 sites on 1,500 individuals.

“Serum has done its phase II-b trial on the first 100 patients...They paused it for a week and they want to start the third phase soon,” Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

One fifth of the total cases are active in India, according to the with 3,573 cases per million population. Government is expecting to release the results of the second serosurvey conducted across 70 districts by the end of this month.

The daily average new cases have been rising in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh while there are initial signs of a decline in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. These are the top five states with the most covid caseload.

The test positivity of cases is highest in Maharashtra with 21.5 per cent of patients testing positive against a average of 8.4 per cent. “If in spite of large scale of testing a state is seeing higher positivity it needs to ramp up testing further,” Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary said.

As on Tuesday, 3.69 per cent patients were on oxygen support, 2.17 per cent were in the ICU and 0.36 per cent were on ventilators, according to the

“There is no shortage of oxygen in the country. We have a headroom of about 1,900 metric tonnes daily extra capacity... States have to ensure proper inventory management at the hospital level so they can alert whenever there is a shortage,” said Bhushan. He was responding to a query on shortage of oxygen in hospitals with a rising number of covid cases.

On whether will authorise emergency use of vaccine, Bhushan said that such provisions are there in the regulatory framework of the country and it provides accelerated permissions which is distinct from market authorisation. “No one has applied for emergency authorisation for the vaccine yet,” Bhushan added.