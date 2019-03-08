India's Sindhi community is flourishing but the going isn't always easy

Every year, Vimmi Sadarangani sifts through the stack of admission forms at Tolani College of Arts and Science in Adipur, Gujarat, looking for markers of Sindhi names, many of which end in “-ani” or “-ja”. A professor of Sindhi and Hindi, Sadarangani then tries to reach out to the applicants in the hope that they’ll pick up Sindhi as one of their subjects.

Sadarangani, also a Sindhi poet, currently has only 10 students of Sindhi at the undergraduate level. An emotional appeal for learning one’s mother tongue, she feels, is often lost on a ...