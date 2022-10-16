JUST IN
India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle
Business Standard

India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle

There are 1,242 liquid medical oxygen tanks in hospitals across India with a capacity of 15,622 tonnes. This is a 104 % rise in the number of tanks and a 131% increase in storage capacity

Topics
Oxygen | Health Ministry | Omicron

Sohini Das Shine Jacob Ishita Ayan Dutt Vinay Umarji  |  Mumbai/Chennai/Kolkata/Ahmedabad 

oxygen cylinders, Covid-19 care centre, coronavirus
Workers place oxygen cylinders at Commonwealth Games Village in Delhi.. (PTI photo)

India has enhanced its overall oxygen capacity including liquid medical oxygen (LMO), and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants to over 20,000 tonnes per day in the last one year after the second wave of Covid-19 infections led by the Delta variant wreaked havoc. This is almost a 20-fold increase.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 09:18 IST

