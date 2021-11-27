JUST IN
WHO classifies new coronavirus variant as 'highly transmissible' virus
India summons Pakistan diplomat, asks to expedite 26/11 trial

The MEA said a note verbale was handed over to the Pakistani diplomat

Pakistan  | indian government | 26 11 Mumbai terror attack

Children pay tribute to martyrs of Mumbai Terror Attack
School students pay tribute to the martyrs of Mumbai terror attacks, in Jammu on Friday

India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday on the 13th anniversary of the carnage even as a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned and told that Islamabad must ensure expeditious trial in the case.

The MEA said a note verbale was handed over to the Pakistani diplomat, reiterating New Delhi's demand for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai attacks.

In a short video released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the 26/11 attacks, Modi also said that today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways. ­"I pay homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attack. Many brave police personnel were also martyred in the strike. I also pay homage to them," Modi said in a video posted by the MEA on Twitter. "India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai attack. Today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways," he said.

First Published: Sat, November 27 2021. 00:58 IST

