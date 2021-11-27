India summons Pakistan diplomat, asks to expedite 26/11 trial

India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday on the 13th anniversary of the carnage even as a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned and told that Islamabad must ensure expeditious trial in the case. The MEA said a note verbale was handed over to the Pakistani diplomat, reiterating New Delhi's demand for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai attacks.

In a short video released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the 26/11 attacks, Modi also said that today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways. ­"I pay homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attack. Many brave police personnel were also martyred in the strike. I also pay homage to them," Modi said in a video posted by the MEA on Twitter. "India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai attack. Today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)