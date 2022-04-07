India supplies two fuel consignments to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

-
India has delivered two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, India's high commission on the crisis-hit island nation said on Wednesday. India supplied 36,000 tonnes of petrol and 40,000 tonnes of diesel, the high commission said, taking total Indian fuel supplies to Sri Lanka to 270,000 tonnes. The country of 20 million people is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, short supply of fuel resulting in hours-long power cuts every day. Reuters
