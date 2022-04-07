India supplies two fuel consignments to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

India has delivered two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, India's high commission on the crisis-hit island nation said on Wednesday. India supplied 36,000 tonnes of petrol and 40,000 tonnes of diesel, the high commission said, taking total Indian fuel supplies to Sri Lanka to 270,000 tonnes. The country of 20 million people is suffering its worst in decades, short supply of fuel resulting in hours-long power cuts every day. Reuters





Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; CNG prices also see steep rise

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 16 days to Rs 10 per litre or over 10 per cent. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre, as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state-run fuel retailers. CNG prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat on Wednesday also saw steep hikes after the government raised input natural gas prices to record levels. PTI

India, Aus should look at $100 bn bilateral trade by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India and Australia should look at boosting the bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 from the current level of around $27.5 billion. Goyal, who is in Australia on a three-day visit, said that both the countries are already at an advanced stage of entering into an agreement for greater collaboration in the education sector. On April 2, India and Australia signed the Econ­omic Cooperation and Trade Agreement under which both the countries are providing duty free access to a huge number of goods and relaxing norms to promote trade in services. PTI

Sebi comes out with new rules for KYC registration agencies

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for KYC registration agencies, whereby such agencies will have to independently validate KYC records of all clients from July 1. The move comes after Sebi, in January, notified new norms to make KRAs responsible for carrying out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by registered intermediaries. PTI