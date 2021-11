India to allow regular international flight operations from mid-Dec: Report

Indian government has allowed regular international flight operations for several countries from mid-December, reported Economic Times on Friday.

While quoting sources, the news report stated that regular have been allowed from all countries barring 14 countries, including UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Singapore.

The news report comes close on the heels of Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal saying international passenger flight services are expected to be normalised "very soon" and possibly by the end of this year.

Scheduled international passenger to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension has been extended till November 30.

Normalisation of is expected "very soon" and by the end of this year, Bansal said on Wednesday.

Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process for normalising international operations and asserted that it wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.

"I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me, I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," he had said.