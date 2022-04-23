India wants to be friends with the West, but needs Russia: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Global economic growth for 2022 projected down to 2.6% due to Ukraine war
-
India wants to be strong friends with the “liberal world” but it needs Russia’s assistance to defend its borders, a top minister said, following criticism about refusal to outright condemn Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.
India is the world’s top buyer of Russian weapons, which it uses to deter aggression from neighbors Pakistan and China -- two countries that have long cooperated on defense. While the U.S. had traditionally sought to balance ties between India and Pakistan, which for years was an important partner in Afghanistan, more recently it has courted New Delhi to counter China.
“You have a neighbor, who joins hands with another neighbor, both of whom are against me,” Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview in Washington Friday. “In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, God forbid, if there are alliances created, India has to be strong enough to protect itself.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has already conveyed this “unique” geopolitical position to the U.S., Sitharaman added. A senior U.S. diplomat on Thursday again warned China of sanctions if it offers “material support” for Putin’s war, while also pledging to help India end its dependence on Russian weapons.
U.S. blasts China’s support for Russia, vows to help India
“India wants to be friends with the European Union and the Western, free, liberal world, but not as a weak friend that needs desperate help here and there,” Sitharaman said.
“Unless I am strong, given the fact that I am geopolitically located in such an area, how do you expect me to even defend myself?” she said. “Not strong as an aggrandizer or expansionist, but strong to defend our own 1.3 billion people -- both politically, strategically and, equally important, economically.”
When asked if India is still looking for an alternate payment mechanism for Russia to overcome sanctions that locked Russia out of the Swift international payments system, Sitharaman said “at the moment there is no transaction of that significance.” She didn’t elaborate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU