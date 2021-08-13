Indian Immunologicals to make drug material for 10 mn Covaxin doses a month

-
Indian Immunologicals (IIL) will make drug substances or raw material to make 3-4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin a month now, which will be scale up to 10 million doses a month by December.
IIL and Bharat Biotech International (BBIL), which joined hands in April, have signed four agreements. IIL has repurposed its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, procured key raw materials and consumables apart from equipment. IIL claimed that these were done at 'breakneck' speed and production commenced in July.
The batches produced at IIL’s manufacturing facility have been tested at BBIL. The yields are more than expected, the company said.
K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL handed over the first lot of Covaxin Drug Substance to Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech on August 13, 2021. Kumar said that they received support from the Niti-Aayog, BIRAC, DBT, Mission Covid Suraksha Team, Central and State drug control authorities
Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said, ‘’The government has worked relentlessly to provide all possible support for ramping up Covaxin production in the country and speed up Covaxin inoculation drive. The loan license agreement by CDSCO for Indian Immunologicals Ltd to produce Covaxin Drug Substance is a major milestone, achieved in a very short span of time. The DBT-BIRAC support under Mission Covid Suraksha aims to meet the Covid-19 vaccine requirement of our country”.
“IIL is also working on another COVID -19 vaccine and the animal trials are underway currently and is expected to come out by next year for human vaccination," Kumar informed.
