GCV Powerlist 2020: 5 Indians among top 25 venture capitalists in the world

Several Indians featured in the top 25 of the Global Corporate Venturing (GCV) Powerlist 2020 released on Thursday. Shankar Chandran, Managing Director, Samsung Catalyst Fund topped the list among Indians as he shared the fifth spot on the power ranking with his colleague Francis Ho.

Jeffrey Li, Managing partner, Investment emerged as the most powerful leader on the list securing the top spot. Li has been a managing partner at Investment and a general manager at M&A, subsidiaries of the largest internet company dominating China’s artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise, automotive, and security industries for the last nine years.

Apart from Chandran, prominent Indians to feature in the top 25 of the list include Rajeev Misra, global head of Vision Fund, Nagraj Kashyap, Head, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Arvind Purushotham, Global head of venture investing for Citi Ventures, Girish Nadkarni, President of Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures.

GCV compiles its annual Powerlist of the top 100 heads of corporate venturing units out of more than 2,000 venturing companies globally.

The organisation uses a series of metrics to select the list along with strategic and leadership measures, such as thought-leadership, vision, and motivational abilities.

The list which comes out at a time when companies, ventures, and markets are recovering from the shock of lockdown focuses on innovation, disruption, and adaptability. "Even as Covid-19 has greatly impacted our economy, it has revealed immense opportunities to not only grow but also meet critical needs. The pandemic didn’t change the rules – agility and creativity are more crucial than ever. Instead, it has created a crucible where some technologies will flourish, and it’s our job to decipher which those are," said GCV Leadership Society’s chairman Young Sohn.

Here are the top 25 leaders on the GCV Powerlist 2020