Indo-Bangladesh Protocol to help push cargo, cruises on inland waterways

The Authority of India (IWAI) is harnessing the waterway 1, 2 and the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route for standalone port activities, multi-modal terminals and cruise tourism.

“We will change the way transportation is done. We will cooperate with the Railways, roads and state government and address all the multi-stakeholder challenges to make it a success,” Amita Prasad, chairman, IWAI, told Business Standard.

The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit & Trade permits the inland vessels of one country to transit through specified routes of the other.

The route includes Rupnarayan river ( Waterway-86) from Geonkhali to Kolaghatin in West Bengal. Kolaghatin and Chilmari in Bangladesh have been declared as the new ports of call under the protocol.

Fly ash, cement, construction materials, and other commodities are transported from India to Bangladesh through inland waterway on the Rupnarayan river.

In order to promote coastal movement and access the potential, IWAI will host workshops in the coming months across Kochi (Kerala), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Kolkata (West Bengal), Dibrugarh (Assam), Surat (Gujarat) and Patna (Bihar). IWAI aims to increase transportation through to 120 million tonnes by 2023 from the current 72 million tonnes.

Badarpur on the river Barak (NW16) is the extended port of call of Karimganjin in Assam and Ghorasal of Ashuganj in Bangladesh on a reciprocal basis. Experts feel that there is good potential to transport foodgrains also on this route.

“We can even send the ration under the public distribution system (PDS) to the Seven Sisters (northern eastern) states through this route if Bangladesh allows and cooperates. It will be a lot cheaper than sending by road and railway,” said former shipping secretary Vishwapati Trivedi said.

In 2018, both sides also agreed for development of Jogighopa as a hub/trans-shipment terminal for movement of to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Bhutan and notifying Munsiganj River terminal by Bangladesh Customs for routing third party Exim cargo through Kolkata Port. The move will also bring about a significant reduction in logistics cost and lead to faster delivery of Bangladesh export cargo.

Another sector is the Jharkhand region where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Sahibganj last month. It is the second of the three Multi-Modal Terminals (MMTs) being constructed on the river Ganga under Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP). In November 2018, Modi had inaugurated the first multimodal terminal at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sahibganj terminal has an annual cargo storing capacity of 3 million tonne (mt), a stockyard and parking, and berthing space for two vessels. It could help the industry in Jharkhand and Bihar to access the global market. Additionally, the Indo-Nepal cargo connectivity through the waterway route would also be better served.

It will play an important role in the transportation of domestic coal from local mines located in the Rajmahal area (in Sahibganj district) to other thermal power plants located along Waterway-1 (NW-1). Sahibganj, with rail and highway connectivity, can help in linking parts of the hinterland to Haldia in Kolkata and further to the North-East through Bangladesh by the river and sea routes. Coal, stone chips, fertilisers, cement and sugar are some of the commodities that are being moved.